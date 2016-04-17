Kiss ex Ace Frehley sent to hospital

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley has been diagnosed with exhaustion after being sent to hospital on Friday.

He cancelled a solo show in New York last night after being seen by doctors in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, following a performance in the city.

Frehley’s staff say he’s heading home to rest and is expected to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, Kiss performed as a three-piece band in California on Friday after frontman Paul Stanley injured his arm and was ordered to rest.

Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer appeared at a charity concert in California, where they played four songs including Cold Gin and Rock And Roll All Nite.

Stanley reported over the weekend: “Tore my bicep tendon. Surgery reattached it with a screw and stitches to anchor in place. Now much I can do now!”

He guests with Frehley on a cover of Free track Fire And Water on the guitarist’s solo album Origins Vol 1.