Ace Frehley streams track with Paul Stanley

Ace Frehley has released a stream of his collaboration with Paul Stanley.

Former Kiss man Frehley released his covers album entitled Origins Vol. 1 today (April 15) and it features his take on Free’s Fire And Water which he recorded with Kiss mainman Stanley.

Frehley said of the track: “I thought Paul did a fabulous vocal on it. He jumped at the chance to do this because it’s something that’s outside of Kiss and his character in Kiss. It gave him a chance to sing.

“With Paul, you usually think of him singing in a slightly higher register and on Fire And Water, he’s singing deep from his diaphragm, and it’s a real cool vocal.”

Stanley previously reported he was more than happy to guest on the track – despite public spats between the pair down the years.

He said: “For all the bickering and stuff that we may say about each other, we go back to a very magical time. We started this together. So in spite of whatever we may say from time-to-time, or things that get blown up, we are a family – a dysfunctional one – but nonetheless a family.

“So Ace said, ‘Would you do something on the album?’ I said, ‘Sure. Of course.’”

Frehley has been on tour across the US in support of the album, with his final two dates taking place tonight (April 15) at the FM Kirby Center in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, and tomorrow at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, New York.