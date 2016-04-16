Kiss frontman Paul Stanley in tendon surgery

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley has undergone surgery after tearing a tendon in his arm, he’s reported.

But he says he’ll be ready to take part in the band’s Freedom To Rock US tour, set to commence in July.

Stanley said via Twitter last night: “Tore my bicep tendon. Surgery reattached it with a screw and stitches to anchor in place. Now much I can do now!”

He later added: “Thanks to my amazing doctor I will be ready to rock way before the tour. Can’t wait!”

Stanley and former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley this week released their collaborative cover of Free track Fire And Water, which appears on Frehley’s album Origins Vol 1.

Kiss: Freedom To Rock US tour

