Kinks to reunite.. with or without Dave Davies

Ray Davies has vowed the Kinks will reunite next year – with or without brother Dave.

The embattled siblings have spent months skirting the notion of working together for the first time since 1996, and even played together at singer Ray’s home in February.

But their difficult relationship has made it impossible to regroup in time to mark their 50th anniversary this year. And even though Ray has been working on new material with drummer Mick Avory, Dave hasn’t been involved so far.

Now Ray tells Mojo: “Dave’s invited to the party – but if he doesn’t want to do it, it will happen anyway. He’s very welcome to turn up if he wants. I’d much rather work with him than without him.”

And he insists the Kinks would still be the Kinks in his brother’s absence, saying: “I think it’s all down to the music. If somebody can’t or won’t play, there are other players out there. Mick and I want to do it.”

The band launched their self-titled debut album in 1964. Their most recent studio outing was 1993’s Phobia.