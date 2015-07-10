Dave Davies to play London

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies will play his only UK show of the year at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on December 18.

He’ll be supporting the release of upcoming live album Rippin’ Up New York City and documentary film Dave Davies: Strangers.

The set will include Kinks classics and solo songs, accompanied by guitarist Jonathan Lea, bassist Tom Currier and drummer Dennis Diken of The Smithereens.

The chances of a Kinks reunion remain in the air after Dave reconnected with brother Ray last year – although the pair later became embroiled in another public spat. But they’re both working on a biopic that’s being written by Still Crazy creators Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais. A play about the band’s history won an Olivier Award in April.

Tickets for Davies’ London show go on sale at 9am on July 13 (Monday).