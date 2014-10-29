King 810 release The UK Chapters

The brutalising Flint metallers have just unveiled this recap of their recent UK tour. We were there, it was batshit.

King 810 are just gearing up to start the US leg of Slipknot’s Prepare For Hell tour in El Paso, Texas, tonight, but they haven’t forgotten about their UK fanbase with this new video and accompanying message:

The Family,

For those we won’t be seeing on the ‘Prepare For Hell’ tour, here’s something from the last UK run.

KING

If you didn’t catch King 810 on their recent UK tour it was one of the rawest, most chaotic shows we’ve seen from a band so early into their career (read our review of the London gig here).

And while they were in The Capital we sat down with frontman David Gunn to find out what goes through his mind before showtime…