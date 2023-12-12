Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam D and ex-singer Howard Jones have nearly finished making an album together: “More to come.”

Former Killswitch Engage singer Howard Jones has announced he’s putting the finishing touches on a new album with the band’s guitarist, Adam Dutkiewicz.

The singer, who fronted Killswitch from 2002 to 2012, took to Instagram Monday (December 11) and posted a photo of he and Dutkiewicz onstage together. He wrote as a caption: “Finishing vocals for our new project. More to come. #HOJOxADAMD”

Jones has collaborated with Killswitch Engage multiple times since leaving for health reasons. He joined the band, including current singer Jesse Leach, onstage for numerous guest appearances in 2018, then sang on their single The Signal Fire the following year.

Dutkiewicz explained how he and Jones started making a collaborative album together during an appearance on Total Rock’s Louder radio programme.

He said (as transcribed by Blabbermouth): “[Jones] just hit me up. He was, like, 'Why don't you write some music for me?' And I was, like, 'Sure.' So yeah, we're working on a record right now.”

Regarding a timeframe for new music, Dutkiewicz added: “I've got so much on my plate right now. It's really hard to schedule anything particularly, like 'it's gonna come out at this point,' 'it's gonna come out at this point,' but we're just almost at a situation where we can maybe release a single. But I think the entire record's gonna take a little bit longer than expected. Because now I have to do double duty and record [the next] Killswitch [album] at the same time. So I'll be doing that.”

Killswitch are expected to release their ninth studio album, the followup to 2019’s Atonement, in 2024. Dutkiewicz told Kerrang! in August: “Yeah, we've been writing for quite some time now.

“Jesse Leach has been working out some lyric ideas and demos for the last few days, actually. We’ve got a lot of songs kind of rolling around right now. I'm thinking about getting back into the studio after this tour and getting to work, and I'm hoping we'd like to have the record done by the end of the year. But it might take a bit longer than that, so I would assume new music next year, for sure.”