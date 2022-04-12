Killing Joke’s Jaz Coleman: “I nearly died last year”

Killing Joke frontman Jaz Coleman has told Metal Hammer than he nearly died last year in Mexico.

The singer was rushed to hospital after suffering a serious injury when he fell out of fishing boat in the Central American country.

“I nearly died in hospital,” he says in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer (opens in new tab). “This Mexico City hospital, there were amazing people working there, but when I was brought in, I was barely conscious.

“There were hundreds of people praying and people fighting. You’ve never seen anything like it.

“I was in a coma for half an hour after being admitted and then I was wrongly diagnosed, so I got even more ill.”

Still, the singer admits that he was luckier than a fellow patient. “One person’s fucking head exploded next to me!” he says.

Thankfully Coleman recovered enough to record Killing Joke’s new Lords Of Chaos EP – though he’s not sure how much time the world will have left to listen to it.

“On the Doomsday Clock, we’re closer to nuclear annihilation now than during the Cuban Missile Crisis [the early 60s flashpoint when the US and USSR came close to engaging in a full-scale nuclear conflict]. That’s a fact. It’s a second to midnight, or something like that.”

