Kerzner releases Stranded edit as a single

Dave Kerzner has released a single from his upcoming debut solo album.

The former Sound Of Contact member releases concept album New World in October thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign.

He has cut an edited version of album track Stranded and released it as a single, which can be downloaded digitally from online retailers. A lyric video for the track has also been made available.

Stranded is described as a 10-minute rock opera comprised of five parts. It features Kerzner on vocals and keyboards with special guests Steve Hackett of Genesis, Durga McBroom of Pink Floyd, Nick D’Virgilio of Spock’s Beard and Jason Scheff of Chicago.

The shorter edited version is called Stranded Part 1 - Isolation