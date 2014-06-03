Kerzner recruits Floyd vocalist

Former Sound Of Contact man Dave Kerzner has recruited Pink Floyd vocalist Durga McBroom for a track on his upcoming solo album.

In the clip below she sings a section entitled_ A Wave Of Evolution Moves Across The Sand_, taken from the work-in-progress record New World.

Kerzner, who last year left Sound Of Contact to concentrate on his own projects, says: “Durga is a great friend and I’m thrilled to have her backing harmonies and soulful lead vocals on my album.

“The song features Nick D’Virgilio on drummer, Fernando Perdomo on guitar and bass – and it will also feature guest guitarist Steve Hackett.”

He’s planning to launch a crowdfunding campaign to complete the album in the near future. Meanwhile, he’s continuing work on his Mantra Vega project alongside Heather Findlay, with their debut record due in the autumn.

Kerzner and McBroom: A Wave Of Evolution…