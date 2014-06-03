Kerzner recruits Floyd vocalist

Former Sound Of Contact man Dave Kerzner has recruited Pink Floyd vocalist Durga McBroom for a track on his upcoming solo album.
In the clip below she sings a section entitled_ A Wave Of Evolution Moves Across The Sand_, taken from the work-in-progress record New World.
Kerzner, who last year left Sound Of Contact to concentrate on his own projects, says: “Durga is a great friend and I’m thrilled to have her backing harmonies and soulful lead vocals on my album.
“The song features Nick D’Virgilio on drummer, Fernando Perdomo on guitar and bass – and it will also feature guest guitarist Steve Hackett.”
He’s planning to launch a crowdfunding campaign to complete the album in the near future. Meanwhile, he’s continuing work on his Mantra Vega project alongside Heather Findlay, with their debut record due in the autumn.