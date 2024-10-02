“We might put an extra Slayer song into the set and learn a cover song or two”: Kerry King announces North American tour, releases Where I Reign music video

Slayer guitarist Kerry King has announced a tour of North America for January and February 2025.

The 60-year-old will play the US and Canada to promote his new solo album From Hell I Rise with support from Municipal Waste and Alien Weaponry.

It will be his first headlining run of North America since Slayer’s initial retirement in 2019, and it follows dates supporting Mastodon and Lamb Of God across the continent, as well as some headline and festival shows in Europe. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 4, at 10am local time. Dates can be seen below.

Of the tour, King comments: “Getting back on the road for the first time in five years wasn’t exactly like riding a bike, that’s for sure. I’ve never had that much time off, but the first tours with my new band – in the UK and Europe, and then in America with Lamb Of God and Mastodon – were all total blasts.”

King continues: “We’ll be headlining on this next tour, so we’re playing a longer set than we did with Lamb Of God and Mastodon. We’ve got a little bit of a learning curve, so will start rehearsing the first week of November. And we might put an extra Slayer song into the set and learn a cover song or two.”

To mark the occasion, King has released the music video for Where I Reign, a song on From Hell I Rise. The clip was directed by Jim Louvau, who also directed King’s videos for Residue and Toxic. Watch it below.

King launched his solo project in February, with the release of debut single Idle Hands. Rounding out the band’s lineup are singer Mark Oseguada (Death Angel), co-guitarist Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head), bassist Kyle Sander (ex-Hellyeah) and drummer Paul Bostaph (Slayer). During a recent interview, King revealed that Phil Anselmo of Pantera was in the conversation to front the project, but wasn’t the right fit.

“The record I made isn’t conducive to a good Anselmo performance,” King told Nikki Black of 107.7 The Bone. “There’s too much fast stuff going on. He’s gotten slower over the years. All the Down stuff, super slow. He’s been in a thousand other bands too.”

Slayer un-retired last month and are due to perform at Aftershock festival in Sacramento on October 10.

Kerry King - Where I Reign (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Jan 15: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Jan 17: Spokane Live Casino, WA

Jan 18: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Jan 19: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Jan 20: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Jan 22: Calgary The Palace Theatre, AB

Jan 23: Edmonton Midway Music Hall, AB

Jan 25: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Jan 26: Minneapolis The Fillmore, MN

Jan 28: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Jan 30: Detroit The Majestic Theater, MI

Jan 31: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Feb 01: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Feb 02: Montreal L’Olympia, QC

Feb 04: Boston Royale, MA

Feb 05: Philadelphia Theatre Of The Living Arts, PA

Feb 07: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Feb 08: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Feb 10: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

Feb 11: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL

Feb 13: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Feb 14: Austin Emo’s, TX

Feb 15: Dallas The Studio At The Factory, TX

Feb 17: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Feb 18: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Feb 19: Phoenix The Nile Theater, AZ

Feb 21: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Feb 22: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA