Kerry King loves Ghost's image, but hates their sound

Slayer’s Kerry King says he “hates” the music made by Swedish metal outfit Ghost.

The guitarist admits that while he loves the mysterious band’s imagery, he can’t stand their sound. King doesn’t hold back on giving his opinion on Ghost’s work, despite Slayer and Papa Emeritus III’s crew sharing the same management company – The Rick Sales Entertainment Group.

He tells Artisan News: “I love the imagery, I just hate the fucking music. I like them, they’ve been on many tours with us. I just – I can’t. And I tried. I wanna like ‘em, and I can’t.

“I got their CD from Brian Slagel from Metal Blade. It was when Gary Holt first started playing with us, and I picked up Gary. And I’m, like, ‘Brian said this is awesome, man.’ So we put it on, going to practice. It wasn’t awesome. It wasn’t awesome for me.

“I’m, like, ‘Well, maybe the first song sucks.’ And we went to the next one. It’s just not for me. I know Ghost is hugely popular, and I’m very happy for their popularity. And, like I said, they’re the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. It’s just not my music. And I’ve tried so hard.”

Ghost will release their third album Meliora on August 21 via Loma Vista Recordings, while Slayer’s 11th album Repentless is due on September 11 via Nuclear Blast.

Jul 03: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 04: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, AZ

Jul 05: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 07: Council Bluffs Harrah’s, IA

Jul 08: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Jul 10: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 11: Detroit DTE Energy Music Center, IN

Jul 12: Chicago First Midwest Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 15: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 17: Pennsauken Susquehanna Bank Arts, NJ

Jul 18: Pittsburgh First Niagara, PA

Jul 19: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 21: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 24: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 25: Winthrop Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 26: Wantagh Nikon Theatre At Jones Beach, NY

Jul 29: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre At Lakewood, GA

Jul 31: San Antonio White Water Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 01: Houston Cynthia Woods Pavilion, TX

Aug 02: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Oct 25: Tilburg, Netherlands

Oct 26: Paris Le Zenith, France

Nov 05: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 07: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 08: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 10: Munich Kulturhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Berlin C-Halle, Germany

Nov 13: Berlin C-Halle, Germany

Nov 15: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Nov 16: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Brussels AB Hall, Belgium

Nov 19: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 21: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 22: Plymouth Pavilions, UK

Nov 24: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Nov 25: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 26: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 28: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Aug 08: Getaway Rock, Gavle, Sweden

Aug 28: Domaine National, Saint Cloud, France

Aug 29: Reading festival, UK

Aug 30: Leeds Festival, UK