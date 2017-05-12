Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band launch Baby Got Gone from Lay It On Down album

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band have released Baby Got Gone, the first song from upcoming album Lay It On Down, the follow-up to 2014’s Goin’ Home. The track is a buoyant portion of southern-baked blues-rock with a riff that swings and a chorus made for big singalongs.

“Baby Got Gone is about this whimsical girl,” says Shepherd. “The guy is kind of infatuated with her. She’s beautiful, she’s fun to be around, but she can’t stay in one place too long. She’s just kinda beyond commitment: a free spirit.

Baby Got Gone is available as a free download (email address required) now, while Lay It On Down is released on July 21.

“Every album is representative of the things that are going on with me right now,” he says. “Every album is another page in the book. I mean, I’ve had my own struggles in the past. But I’m one of the lucky ones who was able to get away from the things that were pulling me down. I just don’t feel the need to live a self-destructive life. There’s nothing that enhances my day-to-day experience like love and music.”

Lay It On Down Track Listing

Baby Got Gone

Diamonds & Gold

Nothing But The Night

Lay It On Down

She’s $$$

Hard Lesson Learned

Down For Love

How Low Can You Go

Louisiana Rain

Ride Of Your Life

Lay It On Down (Acoustic)

Tour dates

Jul 18: Frankfurter Hof, Mainz, DE

Jul 19: Winterbach Zeltspektakel 2017, Winterbach, DE

Jul 21: Honberg Sommer, Tuttlingen, DE

Jul 22: Guitare-en-Scene, Saint-Julien-En-Genevois, FR

Jul 23: Carroponte Spazio Mil, Sesto San Giovanni, IT

Jul 24: Z7 Konzertfabrik, Pratteln, CH

Jul 26: Tollhaus, Karlsruhe, DE

Jul 27: Burg Herzberg Festival, Breitenbach Am Herzberg, DE

Jul 29: Ramblin Man Fair, Maidstone, UK

Jul 30: The Picturedrome, Holmfirth, UK

Aug 01: Amager Bio, Copenhagen, DK

Aug 02: Jamdays, Odense, DK

Aug 04: Notodden Blues Festival, Notodden, NO

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band launch new album trailer