Kate Bush: Don't ruin shows with cameras

Kate Bush has called on fans not to ruin her comeback shows by shooting pictures and videos during the performances.

She believes people holding phones and tablets in the air will ruin the intimacy of the gigs at London’s Hammersmitth Eventim Apollo – and destroy the effect she’s worked hard to achieve.

She announced her comeback earlier in the form of a 22-date residency, starting on August 26. The 80,000 available tickets sold out within 15 minutes.

As the first gig approaches, Bush says on her website: “We’re all very excited about the upcoming shows and are working very hard in preparation. It’s going very well indeed.

“I have a request for all of you who are coming to the shows. We have purposefully chosen an intimate theatre setting rather than a large venue or stadium. It would mean a great deal to me if you would please refrain from taking photos or filming during the shows.

“I very much want to have contact with you as an audience, not with iPhones, iPads or cameras. I know it’s a lot to ask – but it would allow us to all share in the experience together.”

Yesterday, photographer Gered Mankowitz confirmed the launch of two limited-edition photo books of the singer to tie in with a gallery exhibition in London, while Bush was the cover star of the June issue_ Prog_, available in print and digital formats.