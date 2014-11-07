Kataklysm plan studio return

Canadian death metal outfit Kataklysm will return to the studio early next year to continue work on their 12th album, they've confirmed.

The band have been writing the follow-up to 2013’s Waiting For The End To Come and will hit the studio in January to lay down tracks for an album they describe as “monstrous.”

They say in a statement: “Kataklysm has been full of inspiration and are in full determination mode lately – a rejuvenated band that is out to conquer the world with no sign of stopping. We’ve been secretly working hard on a monstrous new album and will enter the studio next January to start tracking. The process will take three months to complete.”

And the band: vocalist Maurizio Iacono, guitarist Jean-Francois Dagenais, bassist Stephane Barbe, along with new drummer Oli Beaudoin, reveal the new material will have an “aggressive edge” but will also explore new ground.

The statement continues: “This promises to be the album that will once and for all establish Kataklysm as one of the top pioneers of the genre. The material will be touching some new ground while maintaining the aggressive edge the band has always been known for.

“The chemistry with drummer Oli Beaudoin is incredible and the four horsemen promise some crushing new material coming your way. Death metal hymns are arriving.”

The band will work with producers J.F Dagenais, Mark Lewis and Andy Sneap on the as-yet-untitled album. It’s expected to launch next summer.