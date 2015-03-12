Kamelot hail guest work on Haven

Kamelot’s Thomas Youngblood says he’s thrilled with the guest collaborations on his band’s upcoming album.

Haven – released on May 8 via Nuclear Blast – features appearances by Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Delain’s Charlotte Wessels and Nightwish’s Troy Donockley.

Youngblood says via the Tumblr: “Alissa toured with us for a while and I remember to the day seeing her with her previous band and thinking, ‘This girl is amazing. She will and should be more known.’ After getting the call from Arch Enemy, no one was happier or prouder than me. We had some songs that fit her style perfect and she graciously accepted the invite.”

He adds of Wessels: “We toured with Delain a few times and I always felt Charlotte had a unique and special voice, so when the song Under Grey Skies was written I asked her to join in. She sounds awesome.”

He continues: “Troy is one special and cool human. He has many skills that most people are not aware of – I’m sworn to secrecy. When the idea came up for a folk style instrument I contacted Troy, and he offered his part on the Overton low whistle. One of the best Kamelot ballads in recent times is Under Grey Skies.”

Youngblood and co are currently on the road in the UK and Ireland, including a set at Hammerfest this weekend:

Mar 12: Dublin The Button Factory

Mar 13: Pwllheli Hammerfest VII

Mar 14: London O2 Academy Islington

