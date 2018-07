Award-winning Memo Gonzalez guitarist Kai Strauss has teased second solo album I Go By Feel in a six-minute trailer.

The German’s latest work is released on November 13 (Friday), complete with guest appearances from American musicians Mike Wheeler, Tommie Harris, Ton Vega and Sax Gordon, with a bonus live track featuring Dutch bluesman Big Pete.

The 13-track follow-up to 2014’s Electric Blues is available for pre-order.