Judas Priest will perform at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with three guitarists and two drummers, according to former drummer Les Binks

The news that K.K. Downing will be playing with Judas Priest at their upcoming Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame performance sent heavy metal social media into meltdown earlier this week, and now it seems that their former drummer Les Binks will be getting in on the action. Not only that, but according to Binks, current Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner will also be playing, as will longtime Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton, meaning that Priest will play with three guitarists and two drummers for the first time.

"This is gonna be one for the books," Binks tells Chaoszine (opens in new tab). "You'll have a situation where we have K.K. in the band again, which nobody thought was ever gonna happen. Richie Faulkner is gonna be performing as well."

"That's two guitarists," he continues. "And then, of course, you've got Glenn, and he will be performing as well, apparently. Now, I know he's got some health issues at the moment, but all being well, that's the plan."

"So Judas Priest with not two guitarist but three," he continues. "And two drummers. I'll be playing with [current Judas Priest drummer] Scott Travis as well. Scott's being inducted as well, obviously; he's been in the band a long time.

"So that should be quite an interesting experience, in L.A. You've never seen anything like that before, and you're not likely to see it again, I think. We only have an eight-minute slot, which is not very long; it'll be over in a flash…we'll have a rehearsal before because we've decided the easiest way to approach it, to do it, for an eight-minute slot that we have, is to do a medley of songs. So run one into the other. So that's what we'll rehearse, to get that sorted out."

Binks played on Priest's Stained Class and Hell Bent For Leather albums, as well as their 1979 live album Unleashed In The East. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on November 5.