Judas Priest take to the woods for Trial By Fire video

Official Metal Gods Judas Priest have released a video for the immense Trial By Fire, the second track to be released from their upcoming Invincible Shield album.
The video finds the band – including guitarist Glenn Tipton – performing the song in a woodland, although, as no two musicians appear together in one shot, we suspect it may have been filmed in five different woodlands on five different occasions.
Trial By Fire is the follow-up to Panic Attack, which saw the light of day in October. Invincible Shield, Judas Priest's 19th studio collection, is due to land on March 8 next year via Columbia Records, and is the follow-up to 2018's Firepower album.
Judas Priest also have a number of shows lined up for the UK and the US in 2024, plus two runs of dates in mainland Europe. Full dates below.
Judas Priest 2024 tour dates
Mar 11: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Mar 13: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Mar 15: Dublin 2 Arena, Ireland
Mar 17: Bournemouth International Arena, UK
Mar 19: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK
Mar 21: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK
Mar 24: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Mar 25: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Mar 27: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
Mar 29: Prague O2 Arena, Czechia
Mar 30: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 01: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 03: Basel St Jakobshalle, Switzerland
Apr 05: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Apr 06: Assago Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Apr 08: Paris Zenith, France
Apr 18: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT
Apr 19: Newark Prudential Center, NJ
Apr 21: Reading Santander Arena, PA
Apr 24: Bangor Cross Insurance Center, ME
Apr 25: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA
Apr 27: Youngstown Covelli Center, OH
Apr 28: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheater at White River, IN
May 01: Rosemont Rosemont Theatre, IL
May 02: Minneapolis The Armory, MN
May 04: Kalamazoo Wings Event Center, MI
May 05: Maryland Heights St Louis Music Park, MO
May 07: Huntsville VBC Propst Arena, AL
May 09: Daytona Welcome to Rockville, FL (festival show)
May 11: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA
May 12: Mobile Mobile Civic Center Arena, AL
May 14: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
May 17: Evansville Ford Center, IN
May 19: Washington, The Theater at MGM National Harbor, DC
May 21: Albany MVP Arena, NY
May 22: Syracuse Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY
Jun 5-8: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 10: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Jun 13: Barcelona Santi Jordi Club, Spain
Jun 15: Pamplona Navarra Arena I Nafarroa Arena, Spain
Jun 17: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain
Jun 19: Cartagena Parque El Batel, Spain
Jun 21: Dessel Plein Air, Belgium
Jun 26: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Jun 28: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway
Jul 01: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany
Jul 02: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany
Jul 04: Nurnberg Arena Nurnberger Versicherung, Germany
Jul 08: Mannheim Sap Arena, Germany
Jul 10: Dresden Messehall, Germany