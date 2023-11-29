Judas Priest take to the woods for Trial By Fire video

Official Metal Gods Judas Priest have released a video for the immense Trial By Fire, the second track to be released from their upcoming Invincible Shield album.

The video finds the band – including guitarist Glenn Tipton – performing the song in a woodland, although, as no two musicians appear together in one shot, we suspect it may have been filmed in five different woodlands on five different occasions.

Trial By Fire is the follow-up to Panic Attack, which saw the light of day in October. Invincible Shield, Judas Priest's 19th studio collection, is due to land on March 8 next year via Columbia Records, and is the follow-up to 2018's Firepower album.

Judas Priest also have a number of shows lined up for the UK and the US in 2024, plus two runs of dates in mainland Europe. Full dates below.

Mar 11: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Mar 13: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Mar 15: Dublin 2 Arena, Ireland

Mar 17: Bournemouth International Arena, UK

Mar 19: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Mar 21: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK

Mar 24: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Mar 25: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Mar 27: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Mar 29: Prague O2 Arena, Czechia

Mar 30: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 01: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 03: Basel St Jakobshalle, Switzerland

Apr 05: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Apr 06: Assago Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 08: Paris Zenith, France

Apr 18: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Apr 19: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Apr 21: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Apr 24: Bangor Cross Insurance Center, ME

Apr 25: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Apr 27: Youngstown Covelli Center, OH

Apr 28: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheater at White River, IN

May 01: Rosemont Rosemont Theatre, IL

May 02: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

May 04: Kalamazoo Wings Event Center, MI

May 05: Maryland Heights St Louis Music Park, MO

May 07: Huntsville VBC Propst Arena, AL

May 09: Daytona Welcome to Rockville, FL (festival show)

May 11: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

May 12: Mobile Mobile Civic Center Arena, AL

May 14: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

May 17: Evansville Ford Center, IN

May 19: Washington, The Theater at MGM National Harbor, DC

May 21: Albany MVP Arena, NY

May 22: Syracuse Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Jun 5-8: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 10: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jun 13: Barcelona Santi Jordi Club, Spain

Jun 15: Pamplona Navarra Arena I Nafarroa Arena, Spain

Jun 17: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Jun 19: Cartagena Parque El Batel, Spain

Jun 21: Dessel Plein Air, Belgium

Jun 26: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 28: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jul 01: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Jul 02: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Jul 04: Nurnberg Arena Nurnberger Versicherung, Germany

Jul 08: Mannheim Sap Arena, Germany

Jul 10: Dresden Messehall, Germany

Tickets are on sale now.