Wacken 2015 DVD stars Judas Priest, Sabaton and Skindred

A live package featuring material from last year’s Wacken Open Air festival is to be released.
Live At Wacken 2015: 26 Years Louder Than Hell will be issued on August 26 via UDR Music on 2CD, DVD and Blu-ray – and it’s coming out to coincide with this year’s festival which takes place on August 4-6 in Germany.
The 2CD features 35 tracks, while the DVD/Blu-ray has 53 songs from artists including Judas Priest, Sabaton, Europe, Cradle Of Filth, Skindred, The Answer, Danko Jones, Uli Jon Roth and In Flames.
Band including Iron Maiden, Clutch, Dragonforce, Bullet For My Valentine, Foreigner, Henry Rollins, Testament, Steel Panther and Twisted Sister will perform at this year’s event.
Live At Wacken 2015: 26 Years Louder Than Hell
CD1
- Judas Priest - Painkiller
- In Flames - Paralyzed
- Amorphis - My Kantele
- Running Wild - Under Jolly Roger
- Beyond The Black - Rage Before The Storm
- Architects Of Chaoz - Horsemen
- Armored Saint - Left Hook From Right Field
- Annihilator - Alison Hell
- Death Angel - Buried Alive
- Exumer - Possessed By Fire
- Burgerkill - Under The Scars
- Sabaton - To Hell And Back
- Danko Jones - Full Of Regret
- Uli Jon Roth - Virgin Killer
- The Poodles - Night Of Passion
- Europe - War Of Kings
CD2
- Biohazard - How It Is
- Kataklysm - To Reign Again
- Cannibal Corpse - Evisceration Plague
- Cradle Of Filth - Burn In A Burial Gown
- Anaal Nathrakh - Idol
- Skindred - Proceed With Caution
- Oomph! - Gott ist ein Popstar
- Santiago - Gott muss ein Seemann sein
- In Extremo - Himmel und Holle
- Karbholz - Ich hör mir beim Leben zu
- Godsized - Welcome To Hell
- The Answer - Raise A Little Hell
- My Dying Bride - Turn Loose The Swans
- Mantar - Into The Golden Abyss
- Savage Machine - Prisoners Of War
- Blaakyum - Baal Adon
- Metaprism - Reload
- Walkways - Half The Man I Am
- Vesperia - Iron Saga
DVD1/Blu-ray
Disc1
- Judas Priest - Painkiller
- In Flames - Paralyzed
- In Flames - Everything’s Gone
- Amorphis - My Kantele
- Amorphis - Magic And Mayhem
- Running Wild - Under Jolly Roger
- Running Wild - Riding The Storm
- Beyond The Black - Rage Before The Storm
- Beyond The Black - Songs Of Love And Death
- Architects Of Chaoz - Horsemen
- Armored Saint - Left Hook From Right Field
- Annihilator - Creepin’ Again
- Annihilator - Alison Hell
- Death Angel - Voracious Soul
- Death Angel - Buried Alive
- Exumer - Possessed By Fire
- Burgerkill - Under The Scars
- Sabaton - To Hell And Back
- Sabaton - Night Witches
- Danko Jones - The Twisting Knife
- Danko Jones - Full Of Regret
- Uli Jon Roth - Dark Lady
- Uli Jon Roth - Virgin Killer
- The Poodles - Night Of Passion
- Europe - War Of Kings
- Europe - The Second Day
Disc2
- Biohazard - How It Is
- Biohazard - Punishment
- Kataklysm - As I Slither
- Kataklysm - To Reign Again
- Cannibal Corpse - Scourge Of Iron
- Cannibal Corpse - Evisceration Plague
- Cradle Of Filth - Burn In A Burial Gown
- Cradle Of Filth - Cruelty Brought Thee Orchids
- Anaal Nathrakh - Idol
- Skindred - Kill The Power
- Skindred - Proceed With Caution
- Oomph! - Augen auf
- Oomph! - Gott ist ein Popstar
- Santiano - Gott muss ein Seemann sein
- Santiano - Lieder der Freiheit
- In Extremo - Himmel und Holle
- In Extremo - Feuertaufe
- Karbholz - Ich hor mir beim Leben zu
- Godsized - Welcome To Hell
- The Answer - Raise A Little Hell
- My Dying Bride - Turn Loose The Swans
- Mantar - Into The Golden Abyss
- Savage Machine - Prisoners Of War
- Blaakyum - Baal Adon
- Metaprism - Reload
- Walkways - Half The Man I Am
- Vesperia - Iron Saga