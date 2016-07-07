Wacken 2015 DVD stars Judas Priest, Sabaton and Skindred

A live package featuring material from last year’s Wacken Open Air festival is to be released.

Live At Wacken 2015: 26 Years Louder Than Hell will be issued on August 26 via UDR Music on 2CD, DVD and Blu-ray – and it’s coming out to coincide with this year’s festival which takes place on August 4-6 in Germany.

The 2CD features 35 tracks, while the DVD/Blu-ray has 53 songs from artists including Judas Priest, Sabaton, Europe, Cradle Of Filth, Skindred, The Answer, Danko Jones, Uli Jon Roth and In Flames.

Band including Iron Maiden, Clutch, Dragonforce, Bullet For My Valentine, Foreigner, Henry Rollins, Testament, Steel Panther and Twisted Sister will perform at this year’s event.

Live At Wacken 2015: 26 Years Louder Than Hell

CD1

Judas Priest - Painkiller In Flames - Paralyzed Amorphis - My Kantele Running Wild - Under Jolly Roger Beyond The Black - Rage Before The Storm Architects Of Chaoz - Horsemen Armored Saint - Left Hook From Right Field Annihilator - Alison Hell Death Angel - Buried Alive Exumer - Possessed By Fire Burgerkill - Under The Scars Sabaton - To Hell And Back Danko Jones - Full Of Regret Uli Jon Roth - Virgin Killer The Poodles - Night Of Passion Europe - War Of Kings

CD2

Biohazard - How It Is Kataklysm - To Reign Again Cannibal Corpse - Evisceration Plague Cradle Of Filth - Burn In A Burial Gown Anaal Nathrakh - Idol Skindred - Proceed With Caution Oomph! - Gott ist ein Popstar Santiago - Gott muss ein Seemann sein In Extremo - Himmel und Holle Karbholz - Ich hör mir beim Leben zu Godsized - Welcome To Hell The Answer - Raise A Little Hell My Dying Bride - Turn Loose The Swans Mantar - Into The Golden Abyss Savage Machine - Prisoners Of War Blaakyum - Baal Adon Metaprism - Reload Walkways - Half The Man I Am Vesperia - Iron Saga

DVD1/Blu-ray

Disc1

Judas Priest - Painkiller In Flames - Paralyzed In Flames - Everything’s Gone Amorphis - My Kantele Amorphis - Magic And Mayhem Running Wild - Under Jolly Roger Running Wild - Riding The Storm Beyond The Black - Rage Before The Storm Beyond The Black - Songs Of Love And Death Architects Of Chaoz - Horsemen Armored Saint - Left Hook From Right Field Annihilator - Creepin’ Again Annihilator - Alison Hell Death Angel - Voracious Soul Death Angel - Buried Alive Exumer - Possessed By Fire Burgerkill - Under The Scars Sabaton - To Hell And Back Sabaton - Night Witches Danko Jones - The Twisting Knife Danko Jones - Full Of Regret Uli Jon Roth - Dark Lady Uli Jon Roth - Virgin Killer The Poodles - Night Of Passion Europe - War Of Kings Europe - The Second Day

Disc2