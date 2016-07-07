Trending

Wacken 2015 DVD stars Judas Priest, Sabaton and Skindred

By News  

Bands including Judas Priest, Sabaton and Skindred feature on Live At Wacken 2015 – out in August on 2CD and DVD/Blu-ray

Judas Priest
Judas Priest

A live package featuring material from last year’s Wacken Open Air festival is to be released.

Live At Wacken 2015: 26 Years Louder Than Hell will be issued on August 26 via UDR Music on 2CD, DVD and Blu-ray – and it’s coming out to coincide with this year’s festival which takes place on August 4-6 in Germany.

The 2CD features 35 tracks, while the DVD/Blu-ray has 53 songs from artists including Judas Priest, Sabaton, Europe, Cradle Of Filth, Skindred, The Answer, Danko Jones, Uli Jon Roth and In Flames.

Band including Iron Maiden, Clutch, Dragonforce, Bullet For My Valentine, Foreigner, Henry Rollins, Testament, Steel Panther and Twisted Sister will perform at this year’s event.

Live At Wacken 2015: 26 Years Louder Than Hell

CD1

  1. Judas Priest - Painkiller
  2. In Flames - Paralyzed
  3. Amorphis - My Kantele
  4. Running Wild - Under Jolly Roger
  5. Beyond The Black - Rage Before The Storm
  6. Architects Of Chaoz - Horsemen
  7. Armored Saint - Left Hook From Right Field
  8. Annihilator - Alison Hell
  9. Death Angel - Buried Alive
  10. Exumer - Possessed By Fire
  11. Burgerkill - Under The Scars
  12. Sabaton - To Hell And Back
  13. Danko Jones - Full Of Regret
  14. Uli Jon Roth - Virgin Killer
  15. The Poodles - Night Of Passion
  16. Europe - War Of Kings

CD2

  1. Biohazard - How It Is
  2. Kataklysm - To Reign Again
  3. Cannibal Corpse - Evisceration Plague
  4. Cradle Of Filth - Burn In A Burial Gown
  5. Anaal Nathrakh - Idol
  6. Skindred - Proceed With Caution
  7. Oomph! - Gott ist ein Popstar
  8. Santiago - Gott muss ein Seemann sein
  9. In Extremo - Himmel und Holle
  10. Karbholz - Ich hör mir beim Leben zu
  11. Godsized - Welcome To Hell
  12. The Answer - Raise A Little Hell
  13. My Dying Bride - Turn Loose The Swans
  14. Mantar - Into The Golden Abyss
  15. Savage Machine - Prisoners Of War
  16. Blaakyum - Baal Adon
  17. Metaprism - Reload
  18. Walkways - Half The Man I Am
  19. Vesperia - Iron Saga

DVD1/Blu-ray

Disc1

  1. Judas Priest - Painkiller
  2. In Flames - Paralyzed
  3. In Flames - Everything’s Gone
  4. Amorphis - My Kantele
  5. Amorphis - Magic And Mayhem
  6. Running Wild - Under Jolly Roger
  7. Running Wild - Riding The Storm
  8. Beyond The Black - Rage Before The Storm
  9. Beyond The Black - Songs Of Love And Death
  10. Architects Of Chaoz - Horsemen
  11. Armored Saint - Left Hook From Right Field
  12. Annihilator - Creepin’ Again
  13. Annihilator - Alison Hell
  14. Death Angel - Voracious Soul
  15. Death Angel - Buried Alive
  16. Exumer - Possessed By Fire
  17. Burgerkill - Under The Scars
  18. Sabaton - To Hell And Back
  19. Sabaton - Night Witches
  20. Danko Jones - The Twisting Knife
  21. Danko Jones - Full Of Regret
  22. Uli Jon Roth - Dark Lady
  23. Uli Jon Roth - Virgin Killer
  24. The Poodles - Night Of Passion
  25. Europe - War Of Kings
  26. Europe - The Second Day

Disc2

  1. Biohazard - How It Is
  2. Biohazard - Punishment
  3. Kataklysm - As I Slither
  4. Kataklysm - To Reign Again
  5. Cannibal Corpse - Scourge Of Iron
  6. Cannibal Corpse - Evisceration Plague
  7. Cradle Of Filth - Burn In A Burial Gown
  8. Cradle Of Filth - Cruelty Brought Thee Orchids
  9. Anaal Nathrakh - Idol
  10. Skindred - Kill The Power
  11. Skindred - Proceed With Caution
  12. Oomph! - Augen auf
  13. Oomph! - Gott ist ein Popstar
  14. Santiano - Gott muss ein Seemann sein
  15. Santiano - Lieder der Freiheit
  16. In Extremo - Himmel und Holle
  17. In Extremo - Feuertaufe
  18. Karbholz - Ich hor mir beim Leben zu
  19. Godsized - Welcome To Hell
  20. The Answer - Raise A Little Hell
  21. My Dying Bride - Turn Loose The Swans
  22. Mantar - Into The Golden Abyss
  23. Savage Machine - Prisoners Of War
  24. Blaakyum - Baal Adon
  25. Metaprism - Reload
  26. Walkways - Half The Man I Am
  27. Vesperia - Iron Saga