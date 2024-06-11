Judas Priest announce 2024 North American tour with Sabaton as support

It's a heavy metal bonanza as Judas Priest and Sabaton hit the road together later this year!

Heavy metal legends Judas Priest have announced the latest leg of their blockbuster world tour in honour of outstanding latest album, Invincible Shield, which landed earlier this year. The Brummie icons will hit the road in September for a run of dozens of dates, including some already announced festival shows, and they'll be bringing Swedish power metal heavyweights Sabaton along with them for the ride.

Touching down In Montreal, Canada on Friday September 13, Priest will take their metal might through the likes of Milwaukee, Portland, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Austin and more.

See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on general sale this Friday, June 14, at 10am local time. 

Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this year, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford explained that the band's desire to continue delivering the goods at a high level is what helped make Invincible Shield, awarded a 9/10 by Metal Hammer's Rich Hobson, the success it is.

“It’s another strong, solid representation of what this band can do,” he says. “We’re not holding back. There’s still this full-on determination to see if we’ve still got it."

“When Glenn and Richie and myself get in a room, like Priest have always done, as a three-piece – two guitar players and a singer – that’s the metal magic,” he continued. “All of that energy, all of that youthful exuberance was still there in those initial writing sessions.” 

Judas Priest North American tour dates 2024

Fri Sep 13 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre 
Sat Sep 14 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort*
Tue Sep 17 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill 
Thu Sep 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre 
Sat Sep 21 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse 
Sun Sep 22 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center*
Tue Sep 24 – Rochester, MN – Mayo Civic Center Arena*
Wed Sep 25 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena 
Fri Sep 27 – Rockford, IL – BMO Center 
Sun Sep 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life - Festival^ 
Tue Oct 1 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena 
Thu Oct 3 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark 
Sat Oct 5 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center 
Sun Oct 6 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena 
Wed Oct 9 – Everett, WA – Angel of the Winds Arena 
Thu Oct 10 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds 
Sat Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA – After Shock Festival^ 
Sun Oct 13 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*
Tue Oct 15 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater 
Wed Oct 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood 
Fri Oct 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre 
Sun Oct 20 – Loveland, CO – Blue Arena 
Tue Oct 22 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land 
Thu Oct 24 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater 
Sat Oct 26 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

