Judas Priest announce 2024 North American tour with Sabaton as support

Heavy metal legends Judas Priest have announced the latest leg of their blockbuster world tour in honour of outstanding latest album, Invincible Shield, which landed earlier this year. The Brummie icons will hit the road in September for a run of dozens of dates, including some already announced festival shows, and they'll be bringing Swedish power metal heavyweights Sabaton along with them for the ride.

Touching down In Montreal, Canada on Friday September 13, Priest will take their metal might through the likes of Milwaukee, Portland, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Austin and more.

See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on general sale this Friday, June 14, at 10am local time.

Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this year, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford explained that the band's desire to continue delivering the goods at a high level is what helped make Invincible Shield, awarded a 9/10 by Metal Hammer's Rich Hobson, the success it is.

“It’s another strong, solid representation of what this band can do,” he says. “We’re not holding back. There’s still this full-on determination to see if we’ve still got it."

“When Glenn and Richie and myself get in a room, like Priest have always done, as a three-piece – two guitar players and a singer – that’s the metal magic,” he continued. “All of that energy, all of that youthful exuberance was still there in those initial writing sessions.”

Fri Sep 13 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Sep 14 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort*

Tue Sep 17 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Thu Sep 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

Sat Sep 21 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Sun Sep 22 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center*

Tue Sep 24 – Rochester, MN – Mayo Civic Center Arena*

Wed Sep 25 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena

Fri Sep 27 – Rockford, IL – BMO Center

Sun Sep 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life - Festival^

Tue Oct 1 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

Thu Oct 3 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Sat Oct 5 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center

Sun Oct 6 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Wed Oct 9 – Everett, WA – Angel of the Winds Arena

Thu Oct 10 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Sat Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA – After Shock Festival^

Sun Oct 13 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*

Tue Oct 15 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Wed Oct 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Fri Oct 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun Oct 20 – Loveland, CO – Blue Arena

Tue Oct 22 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Thu Oct 24 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Oct 26 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory