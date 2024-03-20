Watch Glenn Tipton return to the stage with Judas Priest for the first time since last year’s Power Trip festival

Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton has returned to the stage with the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal legends for the first time since October 2023.

Tipton, who revealed in 2018 that he had Parkison’s disease and has stepped back from full-time touring since, was previously hinted as having made his final onstage appearance with Priest at the Power Trip festival last year.

Frontman Rob Halford recently told Metal Hammer: “[Power Trip] was a special moment for Glenn. It was almost like a complete cycle because – I won’t say this with my hand on my heart – but there’s a possibility that was the last time that you saw Glenn play live.

“It’s getting increasingly difficult for him,” he continued. “So for him to find the strength to actually come out and play is a beautiful thing.”

But, the singer added, “Having said that, we’re about to start the big Invincible Shield tour in the UK and, if I know Glenn, he’ll get in his car and drive to Glasgow, do the show and then drive home. Ha ha!”

Ultimately, Tipton returned to the band for the encore of their concert last night (March 19) at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena. It was the fifth date of the ongoing Invincible Shield tour, where he performed the songs Metal Gods and Living After Midnight.

Footage of Tipton at the show can be seen below.

Tipton joined Judas Priest in 1974, shortly before the recording of the band’s debut album, Rocka Rolla. He has contributed to every one of their albums since, including those released following his revelation of his Parkinson’s disease: Firepower (2018) and Invincible Shield (2024).

Halford told Hammer of Tipton’s contributions to Invincible Shield: “He’s still an important contributor to everything this band does, including his work all over Invincible Shield. That’s Glenn playing the guitar.

“So whether it’s just a chord, whether it’s riffs, or whether it’s a little bit of lead, Glenn is on Invincible Shield. That needs to be said. His value and his input have not diminished; he’s just as important a part of Priest as he ever was.”

On the road, Tipton has been filled in for on guitar by producer Andy Sneap. Sneap plays alongside full-time guitarist Richie Faulkner, who joined Priest in 2012, replacing K.K. Downing.

Judas Priest’s Invincible Shield tour will continue tomorrow (March 21) at OVO Arena Wembley, London. The full list of further dates, plus tickets, is available at the band’s website.