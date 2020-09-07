Judas Priest are releasing the ultimate heavy metal photo book

Judas Priest will commemorate their 50th anniversary with the publication of a suitably heavyweight official photo book in December.

Compiled by legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin in collaboration with David Silver and the band‘s manager Jayne Andrews, Judas Priest – 50 Heavy Metal Years is being published by Rufus Publications. The 648 page coffee table book will include previously unpublished photographs from Ross Halfin, Oliver Halfin, Neil Zlozower, Mark Weiss, Fin Costello and more, plus an extended essay from journalist Mark Blake. In addition, all the current band members have contributed written pieces to the book.



Four editions of the book will be available, including an edition designed to raise money for The Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation. Judas Priest – 50 Heavy Metal Years will be available to pre-order from 3pm on September 11, and will ship in early December. The ideal Christmas gift for that Priest-worshipping family member or friend then.

(Image credit: Rufus Publications)

As previously reported, Priest vocalist Rob Halford will release his autobiography, Confess, on September 29 via Hachette books. The singer has also begun work on a blues album. Speaking to Darren Paltrowitz, host of the Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz podcast, Halford revealed “We're slowly putting bits and pieces together. There's no timeline on it. We're kicking the tires, and I've already got some bits of ideas here and there, and they sound great.”