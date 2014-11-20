Jorn's Dracula concept record has real bite

Norwegian metal heroes Jorn Lande and Trond Holter are set to release a concept album based on the story of Dracula.

Dracula Swing Of Death is released on January 27 via Frontiers Music. It’s inspired by the life of Count Vlad III, Prince Of Wallachia, widely known as Vlad The Impaler – or Dracula.

His back story formed the basis of countless vampire tales. Lande impersonates Dracula on the record, while the female parts are sung by Norwegian singer Lena Fløitmoen.

According to those behind the project, “The drama of the story reveals Dracula’s inner battle, where he still remembers what true love was, and as he wandered the Earth for centuries with a thirst for blood, his loneliness and desire to be able to love again has led him to the brink of insanity.

“In the original Bram Stoker version, he leaves Transylvania by ship and when he meets Lucy’s best friend, she reminds him so much of his first love Mina, that he becomes obsessed. His mission is to take her as his bride, and make her queen of the dark.”

Lande and Holter – who work together in Lande’s group Jorn – say the album is influenced musically by 1970s-era Meat Loaf, Queen and Alice Cooper and features some other classic and more contemporary hard rock elements.

Holter is also know for his work with Wig Wam, while Lande has fronted various bands including Masterplan, Ark, Beyond Twilight, Millenium, Vagabond and The Snakes.

A trailer for the album has been released. View it below.

Dracula Swing Of Death tracklist