Johnny Ramone’s guitar sells for $71,000

A rare guitar owned by Johnny Ramone has sold at auction in the US for $71,000.

The red 1965 Mosrite Ventures V1, pictured below, was one of nine Mosrites owned by the Ramones man who died in 2004 from prostate cancer. It’s autographed “Best always, Johnny Ramone, 5/22/90.” It was auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction.

Their executive VP Bobby Livingston says in a statement: “One of just nine Mosrite guitars owned by Johnny Ramone known to exist – it’s not surprising that it was able to achieve such an impressive figure.”

Auction notes indicate the instrument was the guitarist’s chosen six-string for TV appearances in the 80s and had been modified by Ramone – with a new tremolo system and a DiMarzio FS-1 bridge pickup added.

Last October, the same auction house sold Dee Dee Ramone’s Fender Precision bass for $37,694, along with Joey Ramone’s handwritten lyrics to solo track Maria Bartiromo for $1886. A pair of Joey’s glasses sold for $12,400, while his leather trousers ($7100) and a leather jacket ($7000) were also purchased.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese is to direct a biopic of the seminal New York quartet. It’s expected to launch next next year to mark the band’s 40th anniversary.

Their last surviving member Tommy Ramone died aged 62 last year after a battle with cancer.