"It's chock full of fist pumpers, head bumpers, stinky dumpers, meaty thumpers and toe stumpers." Cult legend John Reis announces new album Time To Let You Down, shares single Fed To The Dogs

Punk rock lifer and underground legend John Reis has announced a new record from Swami John Reis, and shared its first single.

Available now on streaming services, Fed To The Dogs serves as a preview for what to expect from Time To Let You Down, which is scheduled for release on March 21 via Swami Records.

Reis, a cult hero thanks to his work with Rocket From The Crypt, Drive Like Jehu, The Night Marchers, Sultans, Plosivs, Swami & The Bed Of Nails and more.

A press statement introducing the album describes Time To Let You Down as "a savage blast of junk shoppe punk that kicks you in the ding ding" and "chock full of fist pumpers, head bumpers, stinky dumpers, meaty thumpers and toe stumpers."



"The tempos are often breakneck and the dense arrangements tumble like bricks into hot cheese," it continues. "The undeniable sonic girth barges at will into lathered ear tubes allowing these barbaric anthems to echo in hollow domes.



"Feel the whip crack break skin on the acne scarred backs of our cultural oppressors. The sound is tough. The songs are a bitch. Incite your expectations with the single Fed To The Dogs. Salty leather and wobbly chain link fences can’t contain its rebel intent."



Lovely stuff, and quite the teaser.

Listen to the single below:

The tracklist for Time To Let You Down is:



1. Time To Let You Down

2. Basement Envy

3. Boomer Rang

4. King Of The Jungle VS

5. The Boogie Man

6. Fed To The Dogs

7. Prince Of The Parade

8. Radio Silence/Radio

9. Vengeance

10. Kamen Rider Theme

11. Because I Stink

12. Cold Feet

13. Heartbeats



The album is apparently "pressed on virgin, Egyptian pellets and available in limited, colorful vinyl that have been hand-swirled". Which is nice.