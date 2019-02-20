John Mayall is back with a new song, and Alex Lifeson's all over it

John Mayall - Nobody Told Me
1. What Have I Done Wrong (Featuring Joe Bonamassa)
2. The Moon Is Full (Featuring Larry Mccray)
3. Evil And Here To Stay (Featuring Alex Lifeson)
4. That's What Love Will Make You Do (Featuring Todd
Rundgren)
5. Distant Lonesome Train (Featuring Carolyn Wonderland)
6. Delta Hurricane (Featuring Joe Bonamassa)
7. The Hurt Inside (Featuring Larry Mccray)
8. It's So Tough (Featuring Steven Van Zandt)
9. Like It Like You Do (Featuring Carolyn Wonderland)
10. Nobody Told Me (Featuring Carolyn Wonderland)
British blues veteran John Mayall has released a cover version of Jeff Healey's Evil And Here To Stay. Taken from his upcoming album Nobody Told Me, it features a guitar solo from Rush star Alex Lifeson. It's out this Friday.
"Evil and Here to Stay is just one of the star studded songs you’ll be playing over and over," says Mayall. "On this particular track you get to hear some great guitar soloing from special guest Alex Lifeson, who feels right at home with this special groove."
"One of the first songs Rush learned to play as a band in front of an audience was Snowy Wood in 1968," says Lifeson. "So are influences go a long way back with John Mayall.
"When I was asked to do this particular project I was actually quite thrilled by it. Long being an admirer of the many amazing guitar players that have been a part of the Bluesbreakers and to be considered in that esteemed group I was very, very honoured, and it’s been a real pleasure."
Nobody Told Me finds Mayall in the company of several other heavyweight musicians including Joe Bonamassa, Todd Rundgren, Steve Van Zandt, Larry McCray and Carolyn Wonderland. It was recorded at the Foo Fighters' Studio 606 in Northridge, California, on the console Fleetwood Mac used to record their Rumours album.
Mayall tours Europe from late February until mid-April, with US shows lined up throughout the summer. Full dates below.
John Mayall 2019 tour dates
Feb 26: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland
Feb 27: Helsinki Cirkus, Finland
Mar 01: Stockholm Nalen Stora Salen, Sweden
Mar 02: Malmö Slagthuset, Sweden
Mar 03: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Mar 04: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Mar 05: Rødovre Kulturhuset Viften, Denmark
Mar 06: Aarhus Train, Denmark
Mar 08: Osnabrück Rosenhof, Germany
Mar 09: Cologne Die Kantine, Germany
Mar 10: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Mar 12: Hamburg Die Fabrik in Altona, Germany
Mar 13: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Mar 14: Halle Georg-Friedrich-Händel-Halle, Germany
Mar 15: Prague Forum Karlín, Czech Republic
Mar 17: Warsaw Klub Stodoła, Poland
Mar 18: Krakow Klub Studio, Poland
Mar 19: Budapest Akvárium Klub, Hungary
Mar 20: Vienna Porgy & Bess, Austria
Mar 21: Graz Dom Im Berg, Austria
Mar 22: Udine Teatro Nuovo Giovanni da Udine, Italy
Mar 24: Ancona Teatro Delle Muse, Italy
Mar 25: Florence Teatro Obihall, Italy
Mar 26: Rome Auditorium Parco della Musica, Italy
Mar 27: Genoa Teatro Politeama Genova, Italy
Mar 28: Trento Auditorium Santa Chiara, Italy
Mar 29: Parma Campus Industry Music 43123, Italy
Mar 30: Fontaneto d'Agogna Pala Phenomenon, Italy
Mar 31: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Apr 02: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Apr 03: Lille Le Splendid, France
Apr 04: Bochum Zeche, Germany
Apr 05: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany
Apr 07: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany
Apr 08: Munich Muffathalle, Germany
Apr 09: Zürich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Apr 11: Paris Le Bataclan, France
Apr 12: Borgerhout De Roma, Belgium
Apr 13: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Apr 14: Groningen De Oosterpoort, Netherlands
Apr 16: London Ronnie Scott's, UK
Apr 17: London Ronnie Scott's, UK
Apr 18: London Ronnie Scott's, UK
May 18: Dana Point Doheny Blues Festival, CA, US
Jun 18: Portland Aladdin Theater , OR, US
Jun 20: Bend Tower Theatre, OR, US
Jun 22: Santa Cruz Rio Theatre, CA, US
Jun 25: Sacramento Crest Theatre CA, US
Jun 26: Morro Bay The Siren, CA, US
Jul 30: Milwaukee Shank Hall, WI, US
Aug 08: New York Iridium, NY, US
Aug 09: New York Iridium, NY, US
Aug 10: New York Iridium, NY, US
Aug 14: Shirley Bull Run Restaurant, MA, US