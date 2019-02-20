John Mayall is back with a new song, and Alex Lifeson's all over it

John Mayall - Nobody Told Me 1. What Have I Done Wrong (Featuring Joe Bonamassa)

2. The Moon Is Full (Featuring Larry Mccray)

3. Evil And Here To Stay (Featuring Alex Lifeson)

4. That's What Love Will Make You Do (Featuring Todd

Rundgren)

5. Distant Lonesome Train (Featuring Carolyn Wonderland)

6. Delta Hurricane (Featuring Joe Bonamassa)

7. The Hurt Inside (Featuring Larry Mccray)

8. It's So Tough (Featuring Steven Van Zandt)

9. Like It Like You Do (Featuring Carolyn Wonderland)

10. Nobody Told Me (Featuring Carolyn Wonderland)

British blues veteran John Mayall has released a cover version of Jeff Healey's Evil And Here To Stay. Taken from his upcoming album Nobody Told Me, it features a guitar solo from Rush star Alex Lifeson. It's out this Friday .

"Evil and Here to Stay is just one of the star studded songs you’ll be playing over and over," says Mayall. "On this particular track you get to hear some great guitar soloing from special guest Alex Lifeson, who feels right at home with this special groove."

"One of the first songs Rush learned to play as a band in front of an audience was Snowy Wood in 1968," says Lifeson. "So are influences go a long way back with John Mayall.

"When I was asked to do this particular project I was actually quite thrilled by it. Long being an admirer of the many amazing guitar players that have been a part of the Bluesbreakers and to be considered in that esteemed group I was very, very honoured, and it’s been a real pleasure."

Nobody Told Me finds Mayall in the company of several other heavyweight musicians including Joe Bonamassa, Todd Rundgren, Steve Van Zandt, Larry McCray and Carolyn Wonderland. It was recorded at the Foo Fighters' Studio 606 in Northridge, California, on the console Fleetwood Mac used to record their Rumours album.

Mayall tours Europe from late February until mid-April, with US shows lined up throughout the summer. Full dates below.

John Mayall 2019 tour dates

Feb 26: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Feb 27: Helsinki Cirkus, Finland

Mar 01: Stockholm Nalen Stora Salen, Sweden

Mar 02: Malmö Slagthuset, Sweden

Mar 03: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Mar 04: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Mar 05: Rødovre Kulturhuset Viften, Denmark

Mar 06: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Mar 08: Osnabrück Rosenhof, Germany

Mar 09: Cologne Die Kantine, Germany

Mar 10: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Mar 12: Hamburg Die Fabrik in Altona, Germany

Mar 13: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 14: Halle Georg-Friedrich-Händel-Halle, Germany

Mar 15: Prague Forum Karlín, Czech Republic

Mar 17: Warsaw Klub Stodoła, Poland

Mar 18: Krakow Klub Studio, Poland

Mar 19: Budapest Akvárium Klub, Hungary

Mar 20: Vienna Porgy & Bess, Austria

Mar 21: Graz Dom Im Berg, Austria

Mar 22: Udine Teatro Nuovo Giovanni da Udine, Italy

Mar 24: Ancona Teatro Delle Muse, Italy

Mar 25: Florence Teatro Obihall, Italy

Mar 26: Rome Auditorium Parco della Musica, Italy

Mar 27: Genoa Teatro Politeama Genova, Italy

Mar 28: Trento Auditorium Santa Chiara, Italy

Mar 29: Parma Campus Industry Music 43123, Italy

Mar 30: Fontaneto d'Agogna Pala Phenomenon, Italy

Mar 31: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Apr 02: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Apr 03: Lille Le Splendid, France

Apr 04: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Apr 05: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Apr 07: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Apr 08: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

Apr 09: Zürich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Apr 11: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Apr 12: Borgerhout De Roma, Belgium

Apr 13: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Apr 14: Groningen De Oosterpoort, Netherlands

Apr 16: London Ronnie Scott's, UK

Apr 17: London Ronnie Scott's, UK

Apr 18: London Ronnie Scott's, UK

May 18: Dana Point Doheny Blues Festival, CA, US

Jun 18: Portland Aladdin Theater , OR, US

Jun 20: Bend Tower Theatre, OR, US

Jun 22: Santa Cruz Rio Theatre, CA, US

Jun 25: Sacramento Crest Theatre CA, US

Jun 26: Morro Bay The Siren, CA, US

Jul 30: Milwaukee Shank Hall, WI, US

Aug 08: New York Iridium, NY, US

Aug 09: New York Iridium, NY, US

Aug 10: New York Iridium, NY, US

Aug 14: Shirley Bull Run Restaurant, MA, US