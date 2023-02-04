John Lydon's Public Image Ltd. lose out on Eurovision bid

Public Image Ltd. have lost out on their bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023.

In an event televised live on Ireland's Late Late Show on the channel RTE, John Lydon's Public Image Ltd. faced off against K Muni & ND, Leila Jane, Wild Youth, Connolly and ADGY.

Wild Youth, with their song We Are One, were chosen as the winners by a combination of a public vote, an international jury and a national jury. They will represent Ireland at the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May.

Public Image Ltd. performed their track Hawaii — a love letter to Lydon's wife Nora, who is living with Alzheimer’s. The song is described as "a pensive, personal yet universal love song that will resonate with many."

Before the event, Lydon said of the song: "It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most. It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all."

Lydon elected to compete for Ireland as he holds an Irish passport and both his parents are Irish.

The judges in the RTE studio gave their thoughts after Lydon and co's performance.

Celine Byrne said the song "touched" her heart. She added: "I have nothing but respect for him as a musician, but I don't know if it is a song for Eurovision."

Gemma Bradley added: "It is very important to speak about these things. It's real life. I really want to commend him on that performance."

And judging duo Jedward said: "A delicate song like this might stand out in Eurovision. I'm not sure if it is a song for Eurovision."

A video of Public Image Ltd.'s performance can be viewed below.