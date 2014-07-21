PREMIERE: John Garcia featuring Robbie Krieger

Stoner rock legend John Garcia has released a track from his forthcoming, eponymous album.

Her Bullets Energy is an acoustic track featuring a very special guest. “To have Robby Krieger from The Doors play on my first ever solo record was surreal”, says Garcia.

“Not only was it surreal, but to be the first artist ever to record in his brand new studio Horse Latitudes in Los Angeles made it even more special. I am honoured, and humbled by his professionalism and talent and will never forget that experience for the rest of my life… it truly made the song better, not to mention the entire record.”

Other guests on the album include fellow Kyuss graduate Nick Oliveri.

John Garcia is released August 4 in the UK on Napalm Records. You can preview the album below.