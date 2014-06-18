John 5 on fire in studio footage

Studio footage of John 5 recording his axe murder-obsessed new solo album has been unveiled.

The video shows the former Marilyn Manson and current Rob Zombie guitarist playing This Is My Rifle – taken from his upcoming eighth solo album, Careful With That Axe, to be released in August.

Recorded at The Doghouse Studios in LA, Careful With That Axe is the followup to 2012’s God Told Me To and, according to John 5, featured song titles related to axe murders.

Careful With That Axe tracklist

We Need To Have A Talk About John 2. This Is My Rifle 3. Flight Of The Vulcan Kelly 4. Jerry’s Breakdown 5. Villisca 6. Portrait Of Sidney Sloan 7. Jiffy Jam 8. Six Hundred and Sixty Six Pickers In Hell 9. El Cucuy 10. The Dream Slayer

John 5 playing This Is My Rifle in the studio