John 5 and David Lee Roth finish 'incredible' album

John 5 says he and David Lee Roth have put the finishing touches on an "incredible" new album.

The current Rob Zombie and former Marilyn Manson guitarist previously played on Roth’s 1998 album DLR Band and he says the pair have struck gold again.

He tells One On One With Mitch Lafon: “We just made another record. And it’s 11 of the greatest songs you’ll ever hear, and it’s just me and Dave, and we had Gregg Bissonette play drums on it.

“And it’s unbelievable. There’s a song called Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar & Grill. And you know, just great, great songs. And hopefully sometime it’ll see the light of day. But he’s, of course, busy with Van Halen and all that stuff. But it’s an incredible record.”

He adds that the record has been in the bag for quite some time and that he hopes it will be released sooner rather than later.

He says: “I always go over to his house and we write music and things like that. It’s a lot of fun. They’re all original songs. I would just go over to his house during the day and write this music and then he would book the studio at night.

“It’s really incredible. He loves it too, so maybe it’ll see the light of day sometime.”