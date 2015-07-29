Joel Hoekstra announces Dying To Live

Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra has announced he’ll release his album Dying To Live on October 16 via Frontiers Music

It’ll be launched under the Joel Hoeckstra’s 13 banner and features guest appearances from vocalists Jeff Scott Soto and Russell Allen, bassist Tony Franklin, drummer Vinny Appice and keyboardist Derek Sherinian.

The former Night Ranger man says: “Years ago, I released three solo albums that were mainly instrumental guitar music.

“I wanted to put something out that showcased my production, writing and playing in the genre that I’m known for, which is melodic, hard rock.

“That’s when I decided to start what I consider to be my rock side project, Joel Hoekstra’s 13.”

The guitarist replaced Doug Aldrich in Whitesnake last year, with mainman David Coverdale calling the musician “truly inspiring.”

Dying To Live tracklist

01. Say Goodbye To The Sun 02. Anymore 03. Until I Left You 04. Long For The Days 05. Scream 06. Never Say Never 07. Changes 08. The Only Way To Go 09. Dying To Live 10. Start Again 11. What We Believe 12. Kill or Be Killed (Bonus Track digital download)