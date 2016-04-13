Joe Lynn Turner's Sunstorm releases Edge Of Tomorrow promo

Joe Lynn Turner’s Sunstorm have released a video for track Edge Of Tomorrow.

The singer says the title track lifted from the band’s forthcoming album, due out May 13, is about the “geopolitical situation in our world.”

He tells Epirus Gate: “Edge Of Tomorrow is basically a lyric about the apocalypse that’s happening right now and the geopolitical situation in our world. So I came to Greece, and I came to Vikos canyon, the deepest and longest canyon in the world, the canyon of the Gods.”

Turner says the video director and producer Menelaos Sykovelis is an “incredible artist”, adding: “He knew that this particular location was where we should do this, where we should show the world what is happening in symbology, in symbolic form.

“So watch this video, set yourself free and know that Vikos canyon, the canyon of the Gods, is here for you. See the spectacular, most amazing place on Earth.”

Last month Sunstorm streamed The Sound Of Goodbye.

Apr 14: Buenos Aires Teatro Vorterix, Argentina

Apr 15: Montevideo La Trastienda, Uruguay

Apr 16: Santiago Disco Blondie, Chile

Apr 20: Buenos Aires Teatro Radio City, Argentina

Apr 21: Buenos Aires La Plata, Argentina

Apr 22: Cordoba Captain Blue, Argentina

Apr 23: Santa Fe Vorterix, Argentina

Apr 27: Asuncion Teatro Guarani, Paraguay

Apr 29: Neuquen Disco Meet, Argentina

Apr 30: Comodoro Rivadavia Teatro Maria Axiliadora, Argentina

May 06: Cochabamba Salon Heroinas, Bolivia

May 07: La Paz Hotel Europa, Bolivia

May 26: Las Vegas Count Vamp’d Rock Bar & Grill, NV

May 27: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

Jun 17: Montana Rock Academy Troyan, Bulgaria

Jun 18: Montana Rock Academy Troyan, Bulgaria

Jul 09: Puolanka Lanka Fest, Finland

Jul 23: Umea With Rock Icons, Sweden

Jul 30: Tutraken TBA, Bulgaria

Aug 07: Cheshire Rewind Festival, UK

Aug 12: Brumunddal Tommerstock Festival, Norway