Joe Lynn Turner's Sunstorm releases Edge Of Tomorrow promo

Joe Lynn Turner’s Sunstorm have released a video for track Edge Of Tomorrow.
The singer says the title track lifted from the band’s forthcoming album, due out May 13, is about the “geopolitical situation in our world.”
He tells Epirus Gate: “Edge Of Tomorrow is basically a lyric about the apocalypse that’s happening right now and the geopolitical situation in our world. So I came to Greece, and I came to Vikos canyon, the deepest and longest canyon in the world, the canyon of the Gods.”
Turner says the video director and producer Menelaos Sykovelis is an “incredible artist”, adding: “He knew that this particular location was where we should do this, where we should show the world what is happening in symbology, in symbolic form.
“So watch this video, set yourself free and know that Vikos canyon, the canyon of the Gods, is here for you. See the spectacular, most amazing place on Earth.”
Last month Sunstorm streamed The Sound Of Goodbye.
Joe Lynn Turner tour dates 2016
Apr 14: Buenos Aires Teatro Vorterix, Argentina
Apr 15: Montevideo La Trastienda, Uruguay
Apr 16: Santiago Disco Blondie, Chile
Apr 20: Buenos Aires Teatro Radio City, Argentina
Apr 21: Buenos Aires La Plata, Argentina
Apr 22: Cordoba Captain Blue, Argentina
Apr 23: Santa Fe Vorterix, Argentina
Apr 27: Asuncion Teatro Guarani, Paraguay
Apr 29: Neuquen Disco Meet, Argentina
Apr 30: Comodoro Rivadavia Teatro Maria Axiliadora, Argentina
May 06: Cochabamba Salon Heroinas, Bolivia
May 07: La Paz Hotel Europa, Bolivia
May 26: Las Vegas Count Vamp’d Rock Bar & Grill, NV
May 27: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA
Jun 17: Montana Rock Academy Troyan, Bulgaria
Jun 18: Montana Rock Academy Troyan, Bulgaria
Jul 09: Puolanka Lanka Fest, Finland
Jul 23: Umea With Rock Icons, Sweden
Jul 30: Tutraken TBA, Bulgaria
Aug 07: Cheshire Rewind Festival, UK
Aug 12: Brumunddal Tommerstock Festival, Norway