Joe Louis Walker going soul with next album

Joe Louis Walker says his next album is likely to have more of a soul vibe than latest release Everybody Wants A Piece.

But he’ll continue to experiment with guitar sounds as he works on his 23rd title.

He described his 2015 album as a push in new directions, although he added: “I’d like to think that when someone puts on one of my records they would know from the first notes, ‘That’s Joe Louis Walker.’”

Walker tells CleveScene: “The next record is moving forward. It’s more of a soul record. But I still have some guitar in there. I think there might be a few guests on it too.”

And he credits producer Paul Nelson – known for his long collaboration with the late Johnny Winter – as a major creative influence.

“The cool thing about working with a producer who’s a guitar player is that you can dick around with guitar sounds,” he says.

“We had a wall of amps. It looked like something out of Spinal Tap. I love to hear people like B.B. King and Albert King. You can recognise their guitar sounds right away.

“It’s like canvas painting – I would hate to paint with the same colour.”

Walker tours the UK next month.

Joe Louis Walker UK tour

Jun 09: London Dingwalls

Jun 10: Worthing Southern Pavilion

Jun 11: Southampton Brook

Jun 12: Cardiff Globe

Jun 13: Stroud Convent