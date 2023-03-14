Joan Jett used to make frozen urine 'Pissicles' to stop sleazy guys hitting on her and her friends

Joan Jett is one of the world's true punk rock icons, a trailblazing musician who first attracted global attention with The Runaways, and later racked up a series of classic rock n' roll singles - Bad Reputation, I Hate Myself For Loving You, a Billboard chart-topping cover of The Arrows' I Love Rock 'n' Roll - with her band The Blackhearts, who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2015. And that's before we get to her production work with Bikini Kill, Circus Lupus and The Germs.

In the superb Darby Crash/The Germs biography Lexicon Devil (opens in new tab) - the book Anthony Kiedis is holding when he flags down a taxi in Red Hot Chili Peppers' video for By The Way, which later reappears in the video for Universally Speaking - we learn something else about the artist born Joan Marie Larkin: namely that she used to freeze her urine to make 'special' Popsicles as 'gifts' for sex pest men who bothered her and her friends.

"Oh God, the Pissicles!" Jett told author Brendan Mullen, who co-wrote Lexicon Devil with former Germs drummer Don Bolles and Adam Parfrey. "That was a thing that me and my friends did as a defense against assholes; I don't know if we ever actually utilized them, but we always had them at the ready."

Los Angeles artist Jena Cardwell, a long-time friend of former Germs guitarist Pat Smear, now in Foo Fighters, told Mullen: "Joan was sicking of guys coming over to her house and disrespecting her by brazenly hitting on her girlfriends. She had used them to hilarious effect on at least one occasion."

Interviewed in MOJO magazine in 2000, Runaways bassist Jackie Fox backed up Cardwell's story, recalling an incident where one of these frozen 'treats' was handed out to an unwelcome male guest at Jett's apartment.

"We gave [him] a popsicle that was 10 percent lemonade and 90 percent pee," Fox revealed. "We were smoking a joint and licking our popsicles when he goes, 'This tastes like shit.'

Without missing a beat, Joan said, ’You’re getting close...'"

Joan Jett will play headline shows in the US in April, before supporting Bryan Adams in arenas across North America in June, July and August.



