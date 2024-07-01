"This is what art is and this is what we do." Watch Ukrainian metallers Jinjer perform raw, intimate versions of some of their best tracks and discuss their unusual career so far

Jinjer open up on their creative process - and offer some special performances

Jinjer
(Image credit: Audiotree (Youtube))

Ukrainian metallers Jinjer have taken part in a special set of performances and accompanying interviews, lifting the lid on their creative process and giving fans some raw and intimate playthroughs of three of their most celebrated recent tracks. Performing their songs Vortex, Wallflower and Dead Hands Feel No Pain, all taken from the band's most recent, critically acclaimed album, 2021's Wallflowers, the progressive metalcore crew open up to Audiotree about the history of some of their compositions, the ways in which they go about crafting their music in general and the unusual fact that no original members of the band are actually in the fold at this point.

"Artists either express themselves or reflect the world through themselves," says bassist Eugene Abdukhanov. "This is what art is and this is what we do." 

"When you have really gone through a lot of shit, you have the full tank, let's say, behind you, which will push you forward," he adds. "And this is what happened to us. And if you look through the lyrics, I can lay a bet, I can gamble that all the topics in our songs covered by Tatiana [Shmayluk, singer] is actually real stories in some way. This is real experience. I particularly remember I was writing the lyrics for Dreadful Moments [Jinjer's 2019 track which deals with the subject of an abusive father], and I was really thinking, '[Am] I crossing the red line?' Because that's a bit too much and the topic is very serious in the song. I just thought, 'Well, I don't think Cannibal Corpse ever thought about crossing the red lines, or any other real underground bands, and I just let myself go."

Watch the striking performances of Vortex, Wallflower and Dead Hands Feel No Pain and what Jinjer have to say about some of those songs and much more via Audiotree's interview below.

Jinjer recently confirmed that they have completed work on their brand new full-length album, stating via their official social media channels: “We are happy to announce that our fifth studio album is fully recorded.” That album is expected to emerge at some point later this year.

