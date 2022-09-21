Jesse Jo Stark shares striking new video for Lipstick, releases debut album Doomed

Jesse Jo Stark has shared the video for her new single, Lipstick, and released her debut album DOOMED.

The LA-based singer-songwriter says her new single is about "the duality of love. relieves your pain, yet causes you more" and its accompanying video sees Stark referencing icons of the past.



The track's chorus runs: "I don’t wanna be here anymore / I’m dead lying on the floor / Your lipstick tastes like cocaine / Your lipstick take away the pain"



Watch the video below:

DOOMED is described by Stark's 'people' as "a film in album form – equal parts high drama and quiet self-reflection, assertive yet mercurial, joyful but melancholic and built on a fever pitch of sonic elements ranging from punk, psychobilly, bubblegum and art-pop."



The album is said to be "a coming-of-age journey of self-exploration that traverses subjects ranging from heartbreak to female empowerment, power dynamics, self-acceptance and, most of all, love."



The album tracklist is:



1. 666 in the subs

2. so bad feat. Jesse Rutherford

3. modern love

4. pussycat

5. patterns

6. slayer

7. love is a dream

8. sugar high

9. lipstick

10. tornado

11. trippin

Stark will play her first ever headlining shows in London (September 30), Los Angeles (October 15), and New York (October 19) following the release of Doomed, which will emerge on September 21. She will also play the Made Me Like It festival in London on October 1.