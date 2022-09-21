Jesse Jo Stark shares striking new video for Lipstick, releases debut album Doomed

By Paul Brannigan
published

Watch Jesse Jo Stark reference cultural icons in her video for new single Lipstick

Jesse Jo Stark Lipstick video still
(Image credit: Jesse Jo Stark)

Jesse Jo Stark has shared the video for her new single, Lipstick, and released her debut album DOOMED.

The LA-based singer-songwriter says her new single is about "the duality of love. relieves your pain, yet causes you more" and its accompanying video sees Stark referencing icons of the past.

The track's chorus runs: "I don’t wanna be here anymore / I’m dead lying on the floor / Your lipstick tastes like cocaine / Your lipstick take away the pain"

Watch the video below:

DOOMED is described by Stark's 'people' as "a film in album form – equal parts high drama and quiet self-reflection, assertive yet mercurial, joyful but melancholic and built on a fever pitch of sonic elements ranging from punk, psychobilly, bubblegum and art-pop."

The album is said to be "a coming-of-age journey of self-exploration that traverses subjects ranging from heartbreak to female empowerment, power dynamics, self-acceptance and, most of all, love."

The album tracklist is:

1. 666 in the subs
2. so bad feat. Jesse Rutherford
3. modern love
4. pussycat
5. patterns
6. slayer
7. love is a dream
8. sugar high
9. lipstick
10. tornado
11. trippin 

Stark will play her first ever headlining shows in London (September 30), Los Angeles (October 15), and New York (October 19)  following the release of Doomed, which will emerge on September 21.  She will also play the Made Me Like It festival in London on October 1.

A post shared by Made Me Like It (@mademelikeit) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.