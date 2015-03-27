Paul Kantner has heart attack

Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship founder Paul Kantner is recovering after a heart attack, it’s been confirmed.

The 74-year-old guitarist was taken to hospital earlier this week and is recovering after undergoing a medical procedure.

His Jefferson Starship bandmates will continue touring the US in his absence.

They say: “Paul did indeed have a heart attack. He’ll be recovering in the hospital the next few days before heading back to San Francisco to recuperate.

“We’re continuing the tour without him, as most of the shows are sold out or close to it, and we have to honour our contracts and our fans. We will dedicate every show to Paul until he is well enough to rejoin us.”

Kantner is the only musician to have appeared in every lineup of Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship.