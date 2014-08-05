Jane's Addiction offer MS therapy

This weekend, Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins will be hitting the skins for the Rock Against MS Foundation – an association which helps sufferers through the power of music.

The event titled the Beat MS Drum Circle will be held at the Paramount Ranch, California and encourages MS sufferers of all ages to get involved to improve their quality of life.

Speaking about the event, Perkins says: “MS has hit three family members of mine and I’m hitting back. For me, playing the drums feels so good – it’s medicine. Let’s bang some drums together and make some noise.”

The drummer has arranged for Remo to donate drums, shakers and maracas for the event, while ProMark has provided a case of drumsticks for Perkins to give away, which he’ll autograph. Other guest musicians will also be on hand on the day to support the foundation.

The Rock Against MS Foundation was founded in 2013 by rock publicist Nancy B. Sayle, who was diagnosed with Primary Progressive MS – the most severe form of the disease.

Since its foundation, the association has expanded to become a major force in the fight against MS and Sayle is delighted to have Perkins on board, saying: “We are very excited that Stephen is so much a part of our goal to help people with MS. He is amazing.

“We talked after the Rock Against MS concert, Hollywood in March and after learning he has family members with MS, I brought up the idea of a drum circle – now, here we are. This is just the start of many. We all need healing.”

Jane’s Addiction are lined up to play two gigs celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album Nothing’s Shocking later this month at London’s Brixton Academy on Aug 20 and the Manchester Apollo on Aug 21.

For more information about the foundation, visit their Facebook page.