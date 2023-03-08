Jamie Lee Curtis thinks bands should start playing matinee concerts: "What about it, Bruce Springsteen?"

We all know it's true: when you reach a certain age, your habit of staying up late into the early hours starts to wain, and all of a sudden, mosh pits at 10pm seem like a fruitless excursion that'll usually leave you with a pulled muscle or aching back to deal with the next morning. Or, perhaps you've simply never been about that late gig finish life and enjoy your bed a little more than most.

Not all people turn away from evening socialling so easily, but Halloween legend Jamie Lee Curtis is one music fan who would like the live scene somewhat reshuffled to make it a more enjoyable experience for those who don't consider themselves willing to be waiting all night long to see the bands they enjoy.

During a conversation on the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards this weekend on March 4, Curtis told The Hollywood Reporter that she actually declined her invite to an Oscars nominee dinner because of her desire to go to bed early, and that she'd like more events, such as a concerts, to take place earlier in the day.

"Why? Because mommy goes to bed early,” the actor enthuses. “‘Cause 7:30 is gonna be nine before we get food, and you know what? There’s nothing good happening with me after nine o’clock. Nothing. Zero!”.

Then, advocating for concerts to have a matinee option, she adds: “I am gonna just say this now as a taunt and as a suggestion. U2: do a matinee. Coldplay: do a matinee. What about a 12 noon concert, Coldplay? What about it, Bruce Springsteen? Do a fucking matinee! You’re old! Why wouldn’t you let me come see you, Bruce Springsteen, in your glory days – pun intended – and do it at noon or one o’clock? two o’clock! two o’clock matinee!

“Theatre in New York, two o’clock! I will come and hear your five-hour concert, Bruce, at two o’clock, and I’m gonna be home and in bed by 7:30.”

The actor followed up on her idea in a recent interview with Today, noting how she's been asking musicians to embrace her idea of earlier shows.

She says, “Why are there no matinees? For instance, I love Coldplay. I would love to go see Coldplay. The problem is, I’m not gonna go see Coldplay if they start their show at nine o’clock and there’s an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1pm. I think if we filled a stadium with people who want to see matinee of Coldplay, I think we would start a trend.”