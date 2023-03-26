James Hetfield says Metallica are "really average" musicians

Metallica frontman James Hetfield says he and his multi-platinum selling bandmates are "really average" musicians.
Speaking to Cigar Aficionado magazine, Hetfield says the band members' skills on their respective instruments may not be exceptional. But he believes they create something remarkable when they get together.
Hetfield says: “I know individually we’re all really average players, but when you put us together something happens. Something really happens…."
He adds that he is comfortable playing alongside his bandmates, but jamming with strangers would be a "nightmare".
The interview also sees Hetfield explain how he used to be crippled by stage fright in the band's early days, and he admits they can't keep the same pace that they used to.
“Early shows were really difficult— I was so shy,” he says. "I didn’t want to talk. I’d have the other guys in the band introduce the songs. Now I feel so comfortable up there, it’s so weird.
"Sitting down one-on-one with someone is a lot more anxiety ridden than standing up in front of 10,000 people, 20,000 people.
“As we get older, we would love to continue to play all the places we’ve been before but it’s near impossible to keep up the pace we’ve had, say, in the 90s. We would go out for months at a time.
"We are very self-critical and hard on ourselves and have very high standards. So we do take care of all aspects of bringing the best show visually and sonically to the people that enjoy our music and continue to come to see us live.“
Metallica's 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, will be released on April 14, 2023. It will be supported by a widespread world tour.
Metallica 2023/2024 World Tour
