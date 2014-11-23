Jack White pays tribute to Ikey

Jack White has dedicated his recent performance at London’s O2 Arena to the his late keyboardist Isaiah ‘Ikey’ Owens.

Owens died from a heart attack in Mexico last month aged 39 in the middle of a run of shows, which forced the White Stripes man to cancel the remaining dates on his South American jaunt.

And at his recent London gig, the last night of his tour supporting record-breaking album Lazaretto, he asked fans to applaud in Owens’ memory.

White said: “I want to dedicate this show to the keyboard player and beautiful musician we lost this year – Ikey Owens. He’s still with us today.”

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Dean Fertita stepped in for the remainder of White’s live commitments following the keyboardist’s death.

Owens played on the majority of The Mars Volta’s albums and made a guest appearance on Mastodon’s Once More ‘Round The Sun which launched earlier this year.