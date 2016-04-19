Jack White backs baseball bat business

Jack White has joined forces with Detroit Tigers baseball star Ian Kinsler to back independent sporting goods company Warstic.

The business designs wood and metal bats, clothing and gear specifically for baseball and softball players – and ball fan White says his interest in the firm was piqued by their design aesthetics.

He says in a statement (via Rolling Stone): “I discovered the Warstic company through my love of design. I was drawn to the simplicity and harshness of the designs.

“Most baseball bats and equipment in the sports world do not impress me much – but I think that there is a lot of room to explore aesthetic ideas in just baseball alone that can bring beauty and purpose to the weapons that athletes use to accomplish their goals.”

Warstic was founded by former minor league baseball player Ben Jenkins in 2011. Kinsler is currently the only player in Major League Baseball to use the firm’s bats, although the company are “currently hand-selecting a team of pro players that truly embody the warrior spirit of the brand and its lifestyle.”

White adds: “Warstic is incredibly inspiring to me and I think we can make beautiful objects for not only professionals, but also young children just beginning to understand how important the tools of the trade are to their passion for competition.”