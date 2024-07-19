Former Great White frontman Jack Russell has announced his retirement from touring after being diagnosed with a pair of degenerative conditions, Lewy Body Dementia and Multiple System Atrophy. Those with LBD have an average life expectancy of about four years after diagnosis, and there is no current medication known to slow the disease's progression.

In a statement, Russell says, "To my fans and friends, it is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road. After a recent diagnosis of Lewy body dementia (LBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in May 2024, I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve. Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams. You have made my life a wonder."

The news comes just weeks after the launch of Russell's autobiography, The True Tale of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative, by K. L. Doty. "This book was written in such a way that the heart of all humankind might open to let in the beauty of the story that each and every one of us has," said Doty. "Jack and I hope you enjoy every chapter and every word of his."

The book features a foreward wrriiten by former Runaways guitarist Lita Ford, as well as contributions from Eric Singer, Kip Winger, Eddie Trunk, John Kalodner and more.

Russell, who was fronting Great White at the time of the traigc nightclub fire that killed 100 people and injured 230 fans at the Station venue in West Warwick, Rhode Island, in 2003, left the band in 2011 after a series of injuries left him unable to perform.