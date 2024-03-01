A new Jack Reacher story is coming and it's inspired by AC/DC's You Shook Me All Night Long

In news we weren't expecting to be reporting today, a new anthology of murder/mystery stories is to be published this summer, and the 10 stories contained within are inspired by the 10 songs on AC/DC's monster Back In Black album.

Back in Black: An Anthology of New Mystery Short Stories will be published on July 16, and features tales from an array of bestselling crime authors including Reed Farrel Coleman, Heather Graham, Tori Eldridge, Ward Larsen, Rick Bleiweiss and Andrew Child, who began the process of taking over the Jack Reacher series of novels from older brother Lee Child in 2020. Andrew will be contributing a new Jack Reacher story to the anthology, based on the lyrics to You Shook Me All Night Long.

The collection is compiled by Don Bruns, a former touring musician who's performed with the likes of Ricky Nelson, the Four Seasons and Ray Charles.

"Anthologies are great for a number of reasons," Bruns told CrimeReads in 2022. "There’s a lot of action and suspense that keeps the read tight. You can read a story in one sitting and not have to worry about keeping the plot lines and characters in your head between sessions.

"On the rare chance that you find one of the stories a little boring, or you don’t care for the plot or character, you don’t just put the book down or force yourself to finish it. You just forget it and move to the next story. It’s that simple."

Back in Black: An Anthology of New Mystery Short Stories is published by Blackstone Publishing and will be available in hardback, paperback, and as an audio CD. The book is the third in the Blackstone's Music and Murder Mystery Series. Previous anthologies have been inspired by Michael Jackson's Thriller and the Eagles' Hotel California.

Last month AC/DC announced a 21-date European tour. The run of shows will celebrate the band's return to the road after an eight-year break, and also mark the return to full-time action of frontman Brian Johnson, who was forced to abandon AC/DC's Rock Or Bust trek after developing hearing problems. Since the tour's announcement, three more dates in Seville, Hannover and Dresden have been confirmed. Full dates below.

May 07: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

May 21: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

May 25: Reggio Emilia RCF Arena, Italy

May 29: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain

Jun 01: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain

Jun 05: Amsterdam Johan Cruyff Arena, The Netherlands

Jun 09: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 16: Dresden Messe, Germany

Jun 19: Dresden Messe, Germany

Jun 23: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 26: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 29: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland

Jul 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 07: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 13: Hockenheim Ring, Germany

Jul 17: Stuttgart Wasen, Germany

Jul 21: Bratislava Old Airport, Slovakia

Jul 27: Nuremberg Zeppelinfeld, Germany

Jul 31: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 04: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 09: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium

Aug 13: Paris Hippodrome, France

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

