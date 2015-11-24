Jack J Hutchinson unplugs for 'warts and all' EP

Jack J Hutchison will release an acoustic EP next month.

Unplugged Featuring Tom Brundage is out on December 14 in digital formats and limited-edition CD. It includes previously unreleased Hutchinson originals Boom! and Locomotive Blues, plus covers of BB King, Magic Sam and Jimmy Reed. Renowned blues man Brundage is on harmonica.

Hutchinson says: “I’ve played around 70 shows this year, many of them with Mr Brundage. Certain songs became staples of our blues duo shows and the idea was to recreate that feel.

“We set up a few microphones in the studio and just started playing. It’s all live with no amps or fancy technology. Warts and all - just as acoustic blues should be.”

The EP can be streamed now via Hutchinson’s Bandcamp and using the widget below.

JACK J HUTCHISON UNPLUGGED TRACKLIST