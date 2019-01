In the video, the Cream bassman talks about the writing and recording of the album, the people involved, and life at Abbey Road.

‘Silver Rails’ is out now on Esoteric Recordings/Cherry Red Records (you can read Neil Jeffries’ review here).

Bonus excitement: on Jack’s Facebook page there’s a heap of signed goodies to be won, from beer mats to a collector’s edition model mini bass guitar. Nice.

Jack Bruce on Silver Rails