“It’s boring. It’s over. He left our pop group when I was in my 30s.” David Gilmour says he'll talk about his fall-out with Roger Waters “one day”, admits he doesn't know his old friend's post-Pink Floyd work

David Gilmour will release Luck And Strange, his first album of new material in nine years, through Sony Music on September 6. In an EPK (Electronic Press Kit) serviced to media, the Pink Floyd vocalist/guitarist says that the album is the best record he's made since The Dark Side of the Moon, but, understandably, while promoting his new music, he's not overly keen on revisiting the break-up of the line-up which made that classic album.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, journalist Andy Greene broaches the subject of Roger Waters with Gilmour. Greene points out that, in 2010, the two musicians were on friendly enough terms in order to play a charity show together, and that Gilmour then guested at one of Waters' The Wall gigs in London, and asks what changed, leading to the “current impasse” where the pair are no longer on speaking terms.

“Well, it’s something I’ll talk about one day, but I’m not going to talk about that right now,” Gilmour responds. “It’s boring. It’s over. As I said before, he left our pop group when I was in my 30s, and I’m a pretty old chap now, and the relevance of it is not there. I don’t really know his work since. So I don’t have anything to say on the topic.”

Gilmour also admits that he hasn't actually seen Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets band either, but says, “I’m all for him doing it.”



“I think it’s great, and he’s having a great time, and that’s absolutely the way it should be.”



Asked about his EPK statement referencing The Dark Side Of The Moon, Gilmour admits, “It’s a flip statement, really.”



“I mean, it’s not like Dark Side the Moon is even my favourite album," he adds. “I think I prefer Wish You Were Here. Anyway, it feels to me like it’s the best thing I’ve done in more or less my living memory, because some of those things feel like they were someone else, back in those eons ago.”

Read the full interview at RollingStone.com.