"It shocks them that a woman can achieve all that I've achieved right away." Scene Queen finds the cynicism around 'bimbocore' kinda hilarious

Scene Queen has discussed the strange cynicism and apparent confusion surrounding her use of the 'bimbocore' tag to describe her unique style of music in a new interview. Speaking to Metal Hammer, the singer/songwriter, real name Hannah Collins, laughs off the fact that many music fans seem to stubbornly refuse to believe that the tongue-in-cheek 'subgenre' wasn't invented by the metal media to try and cause some extra hype around Scene Queen's music.

"I feel, like in general with everything in my career, people assuming that bimbocore was made by someone else other than me, I think people just have this wild perception," she begins. "I don't know, I guess it shocks them that a woman can achieve all that I've achieved right away, and be professional in the sense that...not to toot my own horns, but I put on an insane show, but also that I can be funny on top of all of that? And incredibly cute?

"So, the fact that I would be able to make fun of myself and have 'bimbocore' and have that be a name that I coined for myself," she continues, "just in the sense that it has metalcore-y riffs, but also it's Y2K trash pop at the end of the day, so it can be both things, and that I would willingly call myself a bimbo is just funny to me, that it flies over some people's heads. But I think that's also why I have such a diehard, devout fanbase, is because the people that get it really get it, and they think that it's funny."

Collins invented the term to clap back at metal fans who wrote her off as a 'bimbo' and refused to take her merging of metalcore breakdowns and sugary-sweet pop seriously. Her debut album, Hot Singles In Your Area, was released to critical acclaim last month, nabbing an 8/10 review from Metal Hammer.

You can watch Scene Queen's exclusive interview with Metal Hammer below.

Scene Queen on the meaning of bimbocore, speaking her truth and why it's OK to like Korn and NSYNC - YouTube