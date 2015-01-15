Rush Song Of The Day: Between The Wheels

Rush, who recently released the R40 box set, grace the cover of the latest issue of Prog and in that issue we called upon 40 famous Rush fans to reveal their favourite Rush songs.

Over the next few weeks we’ll be bringing you some of those choices. Today it’s the choice of Hawkwind’s long serving leader Dave Brock, who threw us a slight curveball by opting for the excellent Between The Wheels from the 1984 album Grace Under Pressure.

“I’d go for Between The Wheels from Grace Under Pressure,” he states. “It has a powerful synth- bass presence, and some fantastic lead guitar playing from Alex Lifeson. This is a good, heavy piece of music, with interesting lyrics. Overall, a great prog rock number, from one of their best albums. Hawkwind toured with Rush in the States during the 70s – jolly fun was had by all of us.”/o:p

You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America from: http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/